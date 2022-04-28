 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $985,000

Beautiful home with a million-dollar view! This unique house, built in 2019, is on 4.44 acres with a huge pool deck and a super-easy to maintain salt-water fiberglass in-ground pool with an unheard of 10year warranty (by local pool company). It also has its own well. In addition, the land stretches all the way to Boxelder Creek with wild brook trout! Currently, the property is a vacation rental, and its pasture is used by the owner’s horses. Furniture in home may be purchased separately.

