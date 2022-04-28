Beautiful home with a million-dollar view! This unique house, built in 2019, is on 4.44 acres with a huge pool deck and a super-easy to maintain salt-water fiberglass in-ground pool with an unheard of 10year warranty (by local pool company). It also has its own well. In addition, the land stretches all the way to Boxelder Creek with wild brook trout! Currently, the property is a vacation rental, and its pasture is used by the owner’s horses. Furniture in home may be purchased separately.
3 Bedroom Home in Nemo - $985,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A significant law enforcement presence could be seen Thursday morning at the Bandido Motorcycle Club's clubhouse in the 1300 block of Creek Dr…
24-year-old Tarriah Provost will serve eight years in a federal prison for supplying a 16-year-old boy with fentanyl.
Jibri Bell never intended to get married, let alone be on a national reality television show about marriage.
Don't be so naive to think that implementing an income tax in South Dakota would lower sales and property taxes. You'll just have yet another …
Two Piedmont women are the new owners of the only coffee shop in Summerset.
When Liliya Stone first set foot in Wall 12 years ago, she didn't speak English, had no experience and no way to use her two master’s degrees.…
Content by LIV Hospitality. WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort is sliding into the upgrade of a lifetime.
The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe N…
Many, many thanks to the two gentlemen outside Lowe’s on Thursday who helped me chase down my wind-blown items. Chivalry and kindness still exist.
A Box Elder man was arrested in Rapid City last month after he reportedly had a gun on Central High School's property.