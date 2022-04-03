Listed by Kera Williams, KWBH, 605-415-6636. Enjoy the ease of main level living in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home! *Large living room with wood floors and great natural light *Cozy kitchen and dining areas with windows to the front or back of the home *Multi-use room with built in desk space *Large laundry room with back yard access *Flat yard with front fenced option and mature tree for shade *Attached 1-car garage. Located just down the street from New Underwood Elementary School. Property was built prior to 1978- LBP may be present.
3 Bedroom Home in New Underwood - $105,000
