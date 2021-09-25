Presented by Ginger Johnston ReMax in the Hills. 406-853-1816. NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS/ NEW AIR CONDITIONER! MOVE IN READY! Come take a look at this BEAUTIFUL move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home resting on 0.31 acres. This 28x 56 detitled manufactured home (considered real property, a site built home for lending purposes.) has an attached two car garage. This home is on a full CMU crawlspace perimeter with poured pads, permanent foundation with Hurricane straps. The home has been meticulously cared for with new paint, new carpet, new storm doors, and a new hot water heater. Enjoy the wonderfully landscaped yard with lilacs and mature trees. There is plenty of parking. BRING YOUR RV! The large utility shed is great for outdoor tools, lawn mower, or turn it into a she-shed or man cave. Great location, 11 miles to Ellsworth. Close to Rapid City restaurants and shopping. Close to airport.
3 Bedroom Home in New Underwood - $230,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The death of a Pennington County man in his 60s was included in Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health. His de…
- Updated
The South Dakota Department of Health daily COVID-19 report included five deaths Monday. Pennington and Meade counties each reported two death…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Rapid City girl died Saturday night in a rollover car accident on Interstate 90, east of New Underwood.
- Updated
A geoscientist believes 30 additional Hideaway Hills homes and Interstate 90 are at high and moderate risk from an abandoned gypsum mine benea…
- Updated
A battery manufacturer based in Joplin, Missouri, has selected Rapid City as the site for its new 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that eventua…
- Updated
Due to an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases among tribal members, the Oglala Sioux Tribe has entered risk level red, meaning all…
- Updated
A 15-year-old Rapid City girl has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night east of New Underwood.
The surge of COVID-19 cases in the Rapid City area has filled Monument Health's intensive care unit with patients needing intensive, around-th…
- Updated
Three members of a South Dakota family accused of bilking millions from farmers due to risky speculation in the grain business have been sente…
- Updated
Police are investigating two unattended deaths as a child murder/suicide and have identified the victims as Trisha-Paxson-Dennett, 26, and her…