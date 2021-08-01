Presented by Ginger Johnston ReMax in the Hills. 406-853-1816. NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS/ NEW AIR CONDITIONER! MOVE IN READY! Come take a look at this BEAUTIFUL move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home resting on 0.31 acres. This 28x 56 detitled manufactured home (considered real property, a site built home for lending purposes.) has an attached two car garage. This home is on a full CMU crawlspace perimeter with poured pads, permanent foundation with Hurricane straps. The home has been meticulously cared for with new paint, new carpet, new storm doors, and a new hot water heater. Enjoy the wonderfully landscaped yard with lilacs and mature trees. There is plenty of parking for yourself or guests. The large utility shed is great for outdoor tools, lawn mower, or turn it into a she-shed or man cave.
3 Bedroom Home in New Underwood - $254,500
