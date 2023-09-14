Listed by Sarah Peterka Keller Williams Realty-Black Hills Spearfish 605-661-2802. Escape to your private oasis! This 10+ acre property offers an open concept home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 1700 sf of unfinished basement to finish to your desire. The main level has a large master bedroom and bath with a jetted tub and walk-in closet. The spacious living area features formal dining, a breakfast bar, and updated kitchen. The kitchen was updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and backsplash. Additional recent updates in 2021/2022 include new siding, gutters, roof, exterior doors and windows. Enjoy new LVP flooring, a remodeled guest bath, and updated interior lighting. SHOPS ARE ALLOWED in covenants. HORSE PROPERTY on a nice flat lot. Covenants also allow chickens and goats. Embrace country living at its finest!