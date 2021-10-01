Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. Are you looking for acreage that's not too far from town? Then look no further. This updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom manufactured home sits on 3.56 acres of land with a large 48x33 haybarn, perfect for any horse lover! This home provides a spacious laundry room with connected half bath, huge kitchen boasting newer appliances, tons of cabinet space and a breakfast bar perfect for sipping your morning coffee. The master suite features more than enough room for extra furniture pieces and en suite offering a soaker tub, walk in shower and two separate vanities; no more sharing! Off the kitchen is a formal dining room perfect for entertaining and a large living room with a huge fireplace surrounded with a mantle, hearth and beautiful stonework. Recent upgrades include: New flooring and paint throughout dining, living room and bedrooms, new dishwasher, new trim, new gutters and freshly painted cabinets.
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $259,900
