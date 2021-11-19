If you’re looking for a new construction town home on a large lot you’re not going to want to miss this one! Offered in this home are large windows that allow tons of natural light and great views from every direction. Each of the three bedrooms features it’s own walk in closet and tons of space for storage. Don’t miss out on making this home yours! Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Realty, 605-920-0425
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $359,900
