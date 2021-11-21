 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $359,900

If you're looking for a new construction town home on a large lot you're not going to want to miss this one! Offered in this home are large windows that allow tons of natural light and great views from every direction. Each of the three bedrooms features it's own walk in closet and tons of space for storage. Don't miss out on making this home yours!

