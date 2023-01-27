 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $424,900

Large home with lots of nice upgrades including, LVT flooring throughout the main, subway tile backsplash, quality soft close cabinets, crown molding, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Enjoy your privacy on this large 1.5 acre lot with a spacious 15x13 master bedroom, dual vanity in master bath, a 12x10 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large closet, and a main bath with linen closet in hallway. The back patio offers a stairway for easy access to the back yard and another access door on the back of garage. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, and white Low E EnergyEfficient windows. Listed by Matt Senftner. Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

