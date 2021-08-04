TRENDY and nearly new on 5+acres!! This home, built in 2019 is well designed and well cared for. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master has dual vanities, nice black fixtures and 2 walk in closets. You will appreciate the natural gas, on demand water heater, decorative wall features and upscale lighting package. Additional electrical upgrades include many dimmers, under cabinet lights, some USB outlets, tray ceiling and decorative shelving lights, and the home is pre wired for a future hot tub that can be easily accessed through the master bedroom exterior door. Be sure to notice the hypoallergenic carpet with a 10 lb wool pad that is super stain resistant. The kitchen features contemporary lighting, butcher block on the island, upscale appliances and hearty maple cabinets. Energy efficiency features include an insulated crawlspace (lined with plastic and rock) and 2x6 exterior walls with a combination of batt and foam insulation. There is ample room to build a shop on the 5 acre lot (or add onto the existing garage). The insulated and sheet rocked garage features a hot and cold hose bib, extra outlets, and a 50 amp RV outlet on the side of the garage. Listed by Krysti Schulz (605)490-2638 Real Estate Center of Sturgis
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $425,000
