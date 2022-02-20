3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $439,900

This beautiful ranch-style home offers one-level living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, main floor laundry, and an attached 2 car garage. Bonus 30x40 detached garage with concrete floor and 12x30 covered area for your camper! This location is everything you'll want, sitting on 2+ acres on a beautiful treed lot and easy access to the interstate. There's so much character in this home. You'll love the large living and dining room as well as the bonus den with a wood-burning fireplace. Additional features outside include lots of fruit trees and an enclosed garden. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Realty, and co-listed by Sarah Peterka, Keller Williams Realty, 605-661-2802.