Listed by Tim Holt, Engel & Voelkers, 605-415-3617. Presale 1600 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car sqft townhomes located in Golden Valley. Construction to be approximately 4 months. Builder is Creek Meadow Builders. Colors and finishes will be available upon request. Septic and well with utilities to lots. Measurements are approximate and subject to change. Lot size subject to change with final plat.