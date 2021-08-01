3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $512,000

Stop what you are doing and check this one out! This single-family home, located in Elk Creek/Piedmont Valley features 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a three-stall attached garage! When you walk in the front door you will be greeted with an open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room combo with an extra snack bar and prep sink area off the living room. Also featured on the main level are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry/mud room off the garage. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bathroom with a walk-in shower, double sink vanity and jetted tub. This home sits on three acres so there is plenty of room to spread out! Did I mention no basement, all one level and views of the hills?! Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553