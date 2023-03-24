Property presented by Ashley S. Goodrich, SRS at RE/MAX In The Hills (605) 645-2479. Welcome home to this superb new construction home in The AR Ranch Estates! Clean finishes, rich tones, functional floorplan, acreage...this home has it all. Come and take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home on a beautiful country lot that is approximately 3.51 acres. An unfinished basement will allow you to create your own space and add another 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! It doesn't get any better! The scenery is gorgeous and the views are endless. Wildlife is right outside your door. It is centrally located and about 7 miles from I90, 30 miles from Rapid City and 35 miles from Spearfish, SD. Have the conveniences of a new construction home and enjoy the location and the country feel!