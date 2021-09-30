 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $674,900

Located just 300 feet from Forest Service Property, this is a great investment opportunity! This listing includes two trailers that are rented, the main house, and 5 detached sheds/garage on 6.2 acres. Property features 2 private wells about 350 ft. deep. Main home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a craft room. with many updates that include: new shingles, newer siding, and almost all new windows. Shed and garage sizes are: 18x22 shed built in 1982, 20x14 shed built in 1939, 24x20 garage built in 1954, 46x28 garage built in 1982 and has 18x10 lean-to. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams 605-340-0768

