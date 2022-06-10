Property presented by Ashley S. Goodrich, SRS. with RE/MAX In The Hills (605) 645-2479. A dream has come true for some of you! If you would like the diversity of having space for your toys/extra curricular activities/hobbies AND having unbelievable views of the countryside within minutes from several beautiful attractions in The Black Hills....this is the property for you! Over 3 acres, Complete Open Concept living, Zero entry, HUGE shop, Outdoor Fireplace to soak up the views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space and just over 3,500 sq. ft. of shop space (66x54) with paved roads to property, energy efficiency and in floor heat throughout! Exterior and interior video surveillance system stays with the property. Come take a look at a very rare opportunity. It is sure to impress!
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont - $734,900
