Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. RARE opportunity to own a beautiful log cabin on a 20.18acre horse property with incredible 360° views! *Quality log construction, beautiful wood paneled walls and ceilings, custom woodwork throughout and more make this home a must see *An expansive covered front porch leads you into this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,296sqft home *The large living room welcomes you in, with soaring 19' vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows and a wood burning fireplace for style and warmth *Nearby dining areas for meals, with a slider door to the back deck and direct views to the north of Bear Butte *Large kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a walk in pantry and a cozy desk area near back door *Main level laundry space *Main level master bedroom with large walk in closet and private access to the main level bathroom *Upstairs has a large loft with walk in closet, a 4-piece bathroom with jet tub and walk in shower, and an open 3rd bedroom with private balcony *The walkout basement offers separate living space- complete with kitchen/dining area, 1 bedroom, a bathroom with shower/tub combo and a mechanical room with 2nd set of laundry hookups *Outside has 2 covered decks- enjoy panoramic views from any vantage point *A 36'x72' pole barn with 2 overhead doors, water and electricity, an interior work space with dirt floor, 3 interior horse stalls, and a secured tac room is the ideal space for your horses *Numerous fenced pasture spaces near the barn