3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont Valley - $389,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 3 stall garage split foyer property on a huge 1.5 acre lot!. Enjoy the spacious 13x12 master bedroom with walk-in closet, tiled master shower, a 12x12 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large walk-in closet, and a main bath with linen closet in hallway. The kitchen offers quality soft close cabinets with crown molding, Subway tiled backsplash, sheet vinyl flooring, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, Low E Energy Efficient windows, and 30-year architectural shingles. Enjoy the beautiful easy 15 minute drive to downtown Rapid City and the peace and quiet of country living in this amazing new subdivision.Listed by Matt Senftner-Keller Williams Realty