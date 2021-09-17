 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont Valley - $399,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Ranch style property that offers solid quality construction framing and a 3 stall garage. Enjoy the spacious 13x13 master bedroom with walk-in closet and tiled master bath. There is a 10x11 spare bedroom on the main floor with another nice size closet, and a main bath with linen closet. The kitchen offers quality soft close cabinets with crown molding, tiled backsplash wood planked sheet vinyl flooring, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, White Low E Energy Efficient windows, and 30-year architectural shingles. All within a 15 minute drive from Downtown Rapid City. Listed by Matt Senftner-Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314

