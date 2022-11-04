Large Split Level home with 3 car garage and main floor laundry on 1.5 acres priced below market value!! Enjoy your privacy on this large lot with a spacious 15x13 master bedroom, walk-in closet, dual vanity in master bath, a 12x10 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large closet, and a main bath with linen closet in hallway. The kitchen, living room and hallway offer LVT flooring, subway tile backsplash, quality soft close cabinets, crown molding, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The back patio offers a stairway for easy access to the back yard and another access door on the back of garage. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, and white Low E Energy Efficient windows. Listed by Matt Senftner. Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont Valley - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 36-year-old Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in an Oct. 24 multi-vehicle crash on Catron Boulevard.
Pension income is safe from taxation in these states in most cases, too.
A new species of bacteria that doesn’t normally live in the gut may trigger an immune response so strong that it spreads to the joints.
A jury found two brothers guilty of all charges against them in federal court Friday afternoon stemming from a 2019 kidnapping and assault cas…
Attacks on the Democratic Party, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith and local media were met with cheers and applause Wednesday du…
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 10,000 nerve fibers -- many more than expected -- power the human clitoris, according to Oregon researchers who were able to count them for the first time while performing gender-affirming genital surgery.
Part neighborhood gathering spot, part upscale event center with elements of Las Vegas-inspired style, The Park is the new dining and entertai…
Multiple crews have continued to fight and monitor the Palmer Gulch Fire in the Black Elk Wilderness Sunday, which grew to at least 60 acres.
Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual groomin…