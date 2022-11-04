 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Piedmont Valley - $424,900

Large Split Level home with 3 car garage and main floor laundry on 1.5 acres priced below market value!! Enjoy your privacy on this large lot with a spacious 15x13 master bedroom, walk-in closet, dual vanity in master bath, a 12x10 spare bedroom on the main floor with another large closet, and a main bath with linen closet in hallway. The kitchen, living room and hallway offer LVT flooring, subway tile backsplash, quality soft close cabinets, crown molding, food pantry, island with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. The back patio offers a stairway for easy access to the back yard and another access door on the back of garage. The lower level will have 1 bedroom finished and the option to expand in the future. This home also includes maintenance free James Hardie Siding, and white Low E Energy Efficient windows. Listed by Matt Senftner. Keller Williams Realty 605-389-1314

