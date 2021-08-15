3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $1,390,000

***Listed by Mike Bulich with Keller Williams Realty BH 605-786-8107*** Come check out this zero entry creekside 4+ acre property. It's in the heart of the Black Hills but still not too far from Rapid City, Sturgis, or Deadwood. This home offers great finishes with in-floor heating throughout, master bedroom with an Ensuite & walk-in closet, rec room with full wet bar and blue bug wood pine ceilings. You'll enjoy the attached three season room all year long with the convenience of two garage-style doors. Last but not least is the 40x80x16 storage building, 32x48x12 finished shop with a 20x20 office area with in-floor heat, and a spot all set up with water, power, and septic for your RV. This home has many more amenities to mention - set up your private showing today!