Listed by Lori Barnett, Engel & Vlkers Black Hills 605-786-5817. Welcome to your dream home! This stunning property boasts over 6000 sq ft of luxurious living space, situated on over 17 acres of land spread across 4 platted lots. As you approach the house, you'll be greeted by breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and a sense of seclusion that allows you to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The custom kitchen features top-of-the-line finishes, perfect for hosting dinners with friends and family. The walnut floors throughout the great room lend an air of elegance, while the master bedroom's walk-in closet includes its own washer and dryer for ultimate convenience. 2 additional bedrooms, 1.5 bath, office area, and laundry complete the main level. The unfinished basement presents an opportunity to make this home truly your own, with space for two additional bedrooms, 1.5 baths, an exercise room, theater room, family room with a wet bar and extra storage.