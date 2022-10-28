Call listing agent Tashi Braun at Re/Max In The Hills- 605-641-3342. This 2021 Redman Foundation 16x70 well maintained mobile home is waiting for you! It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home has a large 12x16 cedar tone deck with plenty of room for relaxing. It offers a beautifully landscaped yard with chain-link fence. You will love parking under the new 20x20 Dreams Carport. Take advantage of the extra storage in the 8x10 shed that was built by Knecht Home Center. This home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $110,000
