This brand new 1,300 sq ft home is located on a beautiful spacious lot with a view. An open floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, and kitchen designed for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Outside, discover the large and open area with beautifully built Trex deck and vinyl rails. Perfect for BBQs and enjoying a gorgeous summer. Also included are 2 car parking, heat pump/AC, and a fully landscaped yard. The home and community are perfect for someone selling their home, looking to downsize and lower their maintenance in a quiet manufactured home community. We invite you to join us and explore this great opportunity and all of the amenities that come with it. By appointment only - please reach out!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900
