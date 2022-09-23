This brand new 1,300 sq ft home is located on a beautiful spacious lot in Prairie Acres South. A split room & open floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, living room, and a kitchen designed for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Outside, discover the large and beautifully built Trex deck with vinyl railings and a view. Perfect for BBQs and enjoying a gorgeous summer. Also included are 2 car parking, heat pump/AC, and irrigation. The home and community are perfect for someone selling their home, looking to downsize and lower their maintenance in a quiet manufactured home community. We invite you to join us and explore this great opportunity and all of the amenities that come with it. By appointment only - please reach out!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish.
A 28-year-old Rapid City man was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter after he allegedly choked his 31-year-old sister to death…
Pennington County Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky set trial dates Tuesday morning for a woman accused of beating a 2-year-old child to death in …
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Sunday afternoon robbery.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to …
South Dakota teachers and school administrators overwhelmingly voiced opposition on Monday to Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed standards for social…
A 50-year-old man is dead following a car crash within the Box Elder city limits Wednesday morning.
A South Dakota judge has awarded class certification to all owners of homes rendered worthless by unstable underground mines operated by the s…
For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who didn’t get a title in her standout WNBA career, the ring completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.
After many failed attempts, here I sit, a young, non-traditional buyer in my very own home.