3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

This brand new 1,300 sq ft home is located on a beautiful spacious lot in Prairie Acres South. A split room & open floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, living room, and a kitchen designed for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Outside, discover the large and beautifully built Trex deck with vinyl railings and a view. Perfect for BBQs and enjoying a gorgeous summer. Also included are 2 car parking, heat pump/AC, and irrigation. The home and community are perfect for someone selling their home, looking to downsize and lower their maintenance in a quiet manufactured home community. We invite you to join us and explore this great opportunity and all of the amenities that come with it. By appointment only - please reach out!