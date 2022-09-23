 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

This brand new 1,300 sq ft home is located on a beautiful spacious lot in Prairie Acres South. A split room & open floor plan including 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room, living room, and a kitchen designed for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Outside, discover the large and beautifully built Trex deck with vinyl railings and a view. Perfect for BBQs and enjoying a gorgeous summer. Also included are 2 car parking, heat pump/AC, and irrigation. The home and community are perfect for someone selling their home, looking to downsize and lower their maintenance in a quiet manufactured home community. We invite you to join us and explore this great opportunity and all of the amenities that come with it. By appointment only - please reach out!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who didn’t get a title in her standout WNBA career, the ring completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News