3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. Calling all investors! This remodeled manufactured home is move in ready! Enjoy one level living utilizing a master bedroom with connected half bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms and an oversized jack and jill bathroom. Some of the many updates include all new flooring, paint, siding, fascia, gutters, downspouts, roof, stained decks, remodeled storage shed and updated bathroom vanities. This home has so much to offer and comes with the land it?s sitting on!