 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $149,900

Listed by Molly Remboldt, KWBH, 605-787-1164. Calling all investors! This remodeled manufactured home is move in ready! Enjoy one level living utilizing a master bedroom with connected half bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms and an oversized jack and jill bathroom. Some of the many updates include all new flooring, paint, siding, fascia, gutters, downspouts, roof, stained decks, remodeled storage shed and updated bathroom vanities. This home has so much to offer and comes with the land it?s sitting on!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News