3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $170,000

Listed by Amber Leasure, KWBH, 605-390-6620. Great little starter home or investment opportunity in an established neighborhood! Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, carport, and large unfinished basement. Kitchen has been updated with newer countertops, backsplash, dishwasher, and painted cabinets. Big fenced in back yard with lots of bushes and small shed with no neighbors behind you. Home is located walking distance to grocery store, gas station, bank, and pharmacy. Few other updates include: electrical panel, radon system installed, paint inside and out. Don?t miss out on this one! Call today!