3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $175,000

Listed by Kevin Kruger, VIP Properties....This one level home is in a great location with a nice yard and wonderful layout. Great natural light through out the home with a large master bedroom. There is an on demand hot water heater, central ac and gas furnace. There is an elementary and middle school close by as well as a public park. The bathroom shower is unfinished. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all sq ftg and mls data information. One bedroom not to code.... (just needs a closet added) Seller has 2 cats please don't let outside.

