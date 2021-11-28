3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $179,900

Listed by Mike Frybarger, VIP Properties, 605-786-8679. This charming home sits on a corner lot and offers plenty of nice features! The main level boasts hardwood flooring, beautiful kitchen countertops and cabinets, and lets in plenty of natural light! Upstairs you will find two nice sized bedrooms, and the bathroom features wonderful tile flooring. Downstairs is the third bedroom, spacious laundry area, and another bathroom. The garage is equipped with a wash tub and has room for projects or storage! Enjoy the fully fenced back yard, complete with a lawn shed for added storage, and there is room for RV parking! Don't wait on this one, it could be just what you have been looking for!