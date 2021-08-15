 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $195,000

This home just had a make over! All new exterior & interior paint, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms, kitchen appliances and exterior doors to name a few of the updates. This home as 3 bedrooms (one NTC) and two bathrooms. You will enjoy a fenced yard, shed and lots of parking. It's convenient to shopping and centrally located. Don't forget the view of the hills from the front of the home; you'll never tire of that view!

