Listed by Lori Barnett Engel & Voelkers Black Hills 605.786.5817. Welcome to your dream home on the creek! This magnificent custom-built residence, offered for the first time, nestled on a sprawling 7.85-acres on 2 parcels with over 2500 sq feet in the main house & an additional studio apartment of nearly 1000 sq feet. Built by the renowned Scull Construction in 2002, this home exudes quality & craftsmanship throughout. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the grandeur of 20 foot ceilings that fill the space with natural light, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Imagine spending evenings by the fireplace, enjoying the tranquil sounds of the creek and indulging in some trout fishing just steps away from your backyard. Located only a 10 minute drive from downtown Rapid City, you'll experience the perfect balance of peaceful country living & convenient access to urban amenities. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a true masterpiece in the heart of the hills.