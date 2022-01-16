3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $204,000

Listed by Megan Langdon, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-209-6645. Back on the market and roof redone! Come check out this brick front charmer. Close to downtown, the civic center, and highway access. This 3 bedroom (2 up and 1 down) is too good to miss! Main level has a wonderful layout! Closed in laundry space and separate closed in kitchen pantry. This kitchen is built for entertaining with a combination dining area, as well as an awesome and LARGE center island, electrical outlets built in. Bonus room off the kitchen for office space or whatever your heart desires. This house has lots of space, and every opportunity for storage has been built in! The home is equipped with forced air/ heat (serviced and inspected),wood burning stove, and a hardwired smoke alarm system. The 2 car garage is the perfect space with installed natural gas heating, garage door and opener, as well as installed cabinetry, outlets, storage, and a coffeemaker. Driveway is doublewide from curb to house!