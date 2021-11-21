Check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! You'll enjoy that this is only a two-owner property, with a one-car attached garage and two-car detached shop. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced, and spacious backyard with a covered patio and quiet neighborhood. Sellers understand that there is original hardwood under the carpet. The charming features, large corner lot, and mature fruit trees are sure to draw you in. Set up a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $208,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The certifications of two Black Hills area law enforcement officers were revoked by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Co…
STURGIS | Florida-based businessman Okan Avcilar operates a number of small shops catering to customers across the world of motorcycling.
Lloyd Companies announced plans Wednesday to build a $60 million hotel, retail and apartment complex where the city previously attempted to de…
A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a drug trafficking conspiracy case.
Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…
As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…
The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education’s resolution to “ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City A…
I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's chief of staff is leaving, the fourth person to exit the position in three years, the governor's office said Friday.
A Republican primary challenger to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the governor is bound to corporate interests and has repe…