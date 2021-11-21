3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $208,000

Check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! You'll enjoy that this is only a two-owner property, with a one-car attached garage and two-car detached shop. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced, and spacious backyard with a covered patio and quiet neighborhood. Sellers understand that there is original hardwood under the carpet. The charming features, large corner lot, and mature fruit trees are sure to draw you in. Set up a showing today! Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019