 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $208,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $208,000

Check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! You'll enjoy that this is only a two-owner property, with a one-car attached garage and two-car detached shop. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced, and spacious backyard with a covered patio and quiet neighborhood. Sellers understand that there is original hardwood under the carpet. The charming features, large corner lot, and mature fruit trees are sure to draw you in. Set up a showing today! Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

Your Two Cents for Nov. 17

As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News