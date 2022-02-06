Check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! You'll enjoy that this is only a two-owner property, with a one-car attached garage and two-car detached shop. Enjoy the privacy of a fully fenced, and spacious backyard with a covered patio and quiet neighborhood. Sellers understand that there is original hardwood under the carpet. The charming features, large corner lot, and mature fruit trees are sure to draw you in. Set up a showing today! Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Co-listed by Madison Reeves 605-569-9019
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $215,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several stolen vehicles as well as guns were recovered Wednesday and Thursday near a storage facility off of East Anamosa Street.
I have a few issues I wish to discuss, the rejection of the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative contract, the banning of books, and vowin…
A Pennington County judge dismissed two defamation lawsuits with prejudice between a Rapid City real estate investor, his sister, and the moth…
The Rockin’ H Ranch in Piedmont is slated to be the site of a new I-90 RV Supercenter.
Two national department stores plan to open this year at Rushmore Crossing.
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education passed a resolution updating practices related to COVID-19 on Tuesday night – changes that incl…
No more campgrounds or any other development until we are given a chance to decide what Custer State Park is to look like going into the futur…
Icy roads caused a Wednesday morning traffic accident between a school bus and a compact SUV on Interstate 90 in Rapid City, temporarily closi…
South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…
Content by Liv Hospitality. The Black Hills are filled with plenty of romantic spots, and a weekend getaway is the perfect opportunity for couples to escape and spend quality time together.