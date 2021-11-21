 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $215,000

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Spic n' span ranch home with lots of upgrades! Gleaming kitchen with rows of white cabinets, plenty of countertop space, matching appliances that are less than 5 years old, handy pantry, hardwood floor & dining room area with walkout to deck overlooking the completely fenced-in backyard. Sun-splashed & open living room with newly installed hardwood floor as well as 2 spacious beds & full bath round off the main. Expansive basement offers a large family room, non-legal 3rd bed, 2nd bath with newly installed linoleum floor & laundry area with newly installed tile floor. Detached finished & insulated 2-stall garage with drain & newer concrete. Brand new composition shingles on the house, newer shingles on the garage & newer fiber cement siding on the house. Sprawling front porch as well as a lovely yard that frequently has deer visitors. Just a quick trek to the Monument, schools, shopping & the interstate.

