This home is truly move-in ready! Upon entering you will are welcomed by a lovely living room with new laminate floors (throughout the majority of the home) and a gas fireplace. The living room is partially open to the kitchen, which has new stainless steel sink and faucet, along with a beautiful black stainless refrigerator. The kitchen also offers access to the covered back patio, and also to the mechanical & laundry closets which lead to the single car attached garage. Down the main hallway you will find the master bedroom with handicap accessibility, as well as a new barn door that gives handicap accessibility to the full bathroom. The bathroom has been updated with fresh paint, new flooring, and a new medicine cabinet. Two additional bedrooms complete the home. The backyard is a perennial oasis with additional storage in the garden shed. Don't miss out on this great home listed by Julie Aughenbaugh, 605-431-7590, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $219,900
