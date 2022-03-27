Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams BH 970-556-4513. Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Robbinsdale home. Home has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Bathroom has been tastefully designed with a floor to ceiling tile surround, shiplap walls, and a floating vanity. Upgraded lighting fixtures as well as a new HVAC system. Large yard with tons of space! Truly a must see home! Some pictures contain digital staging.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A social media post from one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel said Native Americans are no longer welcome on the property following a …
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove …
Hundreds of former patients, colleagues and friends paid tribute to surgeon Dr. Julie Todd Raymond on Monday on social media. The longtime sur…
A North Dakota man died Sunday following a Saturday boxing match in Rapid City.
A Pennington County judge set bond at $1 million cash for the 19-year-old man arrested in Saturday's shooting at a Rapid City hotel.
A suspect was shot and killed by two Rapid City police officers Saturday afternoon, after officers responded to a call for a home burglary in …
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.
Cinnamon rolls as big as your face are among the freshly baked treats awaiting customers at Slangin Dough Bakery in downtown Rapid City.
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said Tuesday they strongly condemn comments…
Black Hills State is Final Four bound for the first time in school history.