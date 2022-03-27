 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $220,000

Listed by Scott Henrikson Keller Williams BH 970-556-4513. Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath Robbinsdale home. Home has been completely updated with new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring throughout. Bathroom has been tastefully designed with a floor to ceiling tile surround, shiplap walls, and a floating vanity. Upgraded lighting fixtures as well as a new HVAC system. Large yard with tons of space! Truly a must see home! Some pictures contain digital staging.

