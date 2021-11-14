Listed by Kevin Kruger, VIP Properties....This ranch style home is in a great location with a beautiful yard and wonderful layout. The kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets and countertop. The house and garage have updated siding. The home has central ac and a gas furnace. You will love the great natural light throughout the house. Two bedrooms on the main floor and one legal bedroom in the basement with a new egress window. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify all sq ftg and mls data information. Seller is related to listing agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000
