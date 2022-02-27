 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $225,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Calling investors or first time home buyers- raised ranch style home on corner interior lot! *New furnace (2021), 2 new toilets, new shower/tub surround, new bathroom vanity, class 4 impact resistant roof, fresh interior paint throughout upper level and more! *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Upper level opens to the living room with hardwood floors and large corner windows *Cozy kitchen with ceiling height cabinetry, a gas stove, and window overlooking the back yard *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on upper level *Walkout lower level has a large family room, 1 bathroom with walk in shower, 1 bedroom with private access to bathroom, a laundry area and cozy storage room *Outside has a wrap around front deck that gives great views overlooking the neighborhood *Corner lot with a fully fenced back yard, paver patio for entertaining and trees and shrubs for privacy. Located a few blocks from local schools and easy access to local businesses- call today!

