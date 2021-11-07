3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $227,900

The sweetest house with the best yard has just become available. This well loved and taken care of home is ready for a new beginning with a brand new roof, new on-demand water heater(which supports the hot water heat), freshly painted and meticulously cleaned. The huge backyard with gorgeous, mature tress offers a plethora of shade and enjoyment year round. Single car garage/shed features a wood burning stove and electricity for the hobbyist. This great opportunity is tucked away, off the main roads of this quiet subdivision with deciduous tree lined streets. The sensibility and use of space is astounding with fantastic closet space in many nooks and crannies. Custom, built-in woodwork adorns the family room, which also features a wood burning stove and access to the patio in the backyard. The laundry room also features built in storage making great use of the space!