3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $229,900

Listed by Matt Stewart, Keller Williams Realty BLACK HILLS, (605) 430-7695. Welcome home to this townhome located in the beautiful Chapel Valley area. This home features 3 Bedrooms (1-NTC), 2 Bathrooms, stunning vaulted ceilings with wood beams, and large windows around the home allowing in lots of natural light. Outside you will enjoy a huge wrap around deck great for entertaining or an awesome place to relax and take in the area around you. Enjoy the convenience of owning this townhome that requires little to no maintenance since HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, pool maintenance, water/trash/sewer. Don't miss your chance to own this little piece of paradise.