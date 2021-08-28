Property is listed by Angel Humphrey--Keller Williams Realty Black Hills 307-290-2144. This lovely home has so much to offer. Located on .64 acres in Mesa View Estates. You'll love the country lifestyle feeling while being only minutes away from town and the AFB. The home offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and sits on a permanent foundation. This home can be FHA/VA loan approved. The master bathroom has a walk-in shower and a wonderful garden tub. The yard has lots of beautiful trees, including an apple tree, snow ball bush, rose bush and a great raised garden. This home has a great layout with plenty of room. A formal dining room with lots of room for gatherings. There is a nice detached garage with electric that is just a couple years old. New shingles were placed in May 2021. Don't miss this beautiful home and come see it today.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $229,900
