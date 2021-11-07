 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $238,000

Stop what you are doing and check this one out! This single-family home, located on the North side of Rapid City features 3 bedrooms, one bathroom and an oversized two car garage! The main floor features a kitchen/dining room combo, living room with wood burning fireplace, one bathroom, and two bedrooms. The master bedroom, on the main level, has a walk-in closet and walk-out door to the front deck. The basement has the spacious third bedroom, with an egress window and a walk-in closet, along with a large family room area. The Laundry room is in the basement as well and has an area for a potential 2nd bathroom. The seller has a shower kit they purchased for the future basement bathroom that will be left for the new owners. The backyard features a large patio space that would be great for entertaining, a chain link fence and mature landscaping! This home has easy access to the Civic Center, schools, shopping and I90 access. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

