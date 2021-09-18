 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Pristine home on a completely fenced-in corner lot. Lovely kitchen area showcases heaps of white cabinets, tile backsplash & striking hardwood flooring that extends into the sizable dining room & sun-splashed living room with walkout to a sprawling open deck. Two spacious bedrooms & full bathroom round off the main. Large basement features a wood-burning stove with stone wall backdrop & more hardwood floors, 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bathroom, and great-sized laundry/storage area. Handy lawn shed tucked behind the home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News