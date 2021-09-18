3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Pristine home on a completely fenced-in corner lot. Lovely kitchen area showcases heaps of white cabinets, tile backsplash & striking hardwood flooring that extends into the sizable dining room & sun-splashed living room with walkout to a sprawling open deck. Two spacious bedrooms & full bathroom round off the main. Large basement features a wood-burning stove with stone wall backdrop & more hardwood floors, 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bathroom, and great-sized laundry/storage area. Handy lawn shed tucked behind the home.