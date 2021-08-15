Listed by Will Dixon, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-390-1140. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is just waiting to be yours! Welcoming kitchen highlights substantial countertop space, 2 Lazy Susans plus a dining room area with walkout access to an open deck. Sunny living room with vaulted ceiling & low-maintenance wood laminate flooring. Upper level hosts 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and a large linen closet. More living space awaits as the basement houses a great-sized 3rd bedroom, 2nd full bathroom, laundry room and handy storage closet with access to the crawl space. Two of the bedrooms have desirable walk-in closets. The fully fenced-in backyard is spacious enough for entertaining, children's playset, pets, you name it! The sprawling yard also boasts gates on each side, with one being a double gate.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900
