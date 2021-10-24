3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $239,900

Listed by Kelly McGregor, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-390-9568. Wonderful tri-level home in friendly neighborhood! Upstairs features the master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. The main level has a nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen and access to the garage and sliding glass door to the backyard. Downstairs is the 3rd bedroom, bathroom and large laundry area. The fully fenced back yard boasts a covered deck, concrete patio with privacy panel and wiring for a hot tub. Storage shed stays. New siding and roof.