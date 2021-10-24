Listed by Julie Aughenbaugh, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-431-7590. Come check out the best value in Rapid Valley - plus it is eligible for 100% financing! The upper floor features an open concept with an ample sized living and dining area. The kitchen has a complete suite of high-end appliances added in 2020 and a great pantry closet. This upper floor also boasts nearly $10,000 in new windows installed this year! The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, and a separate vanity/sink area with access to the main bath. A second bedroom completes this floor. In the lower level you will find the third bedroom, family room, second bath, and access to the fully fenced back yard, storage shed & garage. Laundry hook ups are in the lower level mechanical room. For your safety, home is equipped with a radon mitigation system. You will be hard pressed to find a better value currently on the market!Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all measurements and information.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rushmore Mall is under new ownership and by early 2022 it will officially have a new name — Uptown Rapid.
Leave it to South Dakota cowgirls to pick up the slack.
Four lives have been taken via homicide in the Knollwood Townhouses in north Rapid City, the latest being Leon Richards, 24, who was stabbed a…
Several hours after being transported to a hospital for stab wounds early last Thursday morning, Leon Richards, 24, died, according to a news …
Two Rapid City adults have been identified as those who died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City, accord…
State Treasurer Josh Haeder said Friday that South Dakota's unclaimed property holdings exceed $600 million in value and he wants to return th…
Three men were taken into custody Wednesday after attempting to thwart arrest and flee into the sparsely developed hills north of Interstate 9…
I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the rig…
SkyWest Airlines canceled about 1,000 flights Thursday and Friday because of what it called an internal technical issue.
A trailer house was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.