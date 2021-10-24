 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $249,900

Listed by Julie Aughenbaugh, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-431-7590. Come check out the best value in Rapid Valley - plus it is eligible for 100% financing! The upper floor features an open concept with an ample sized living and dining area. The kitchen has a complete suite of high-end appliances added in 2020 and a great pantry closet. This upper floor also boasts nearly $10,000 in new windows installed this year! The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, and a separate vanity/sink area with access to the main bath. A second bedroom completes this floor. In the lower level you will find the third bedroom, family room, second bath, and access to the fully fenced back yard, storage shed & garage. Laundry hook ups are in the lower level mechanical room. For your safety, home is equipped with a radon mitigation system. You will be hard pressed to find a better value currently on the market!Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all measurements and information.

