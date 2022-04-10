Stop what you are doing and check this one out! This home, located in Rapid Valley features 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms and a single car attached garage with additional cupboard/storage space. Did I mention it’s all one level! When you walk into the home you will be greeted with the kitchen, dining room, and living room area. Also featured on the main level is 3 bedrooms, one primary bathroom, one hall bathroom and a utility room/laundry room. There is a large deck off the back of the home. The backyard is fenced in. The property has a large garden shed (12 x20 with loft storage. It has built-in shelves, a workbench, and is wired for electricity. (Seller ran an extension cord of the back and up to the back porch and plugged into the house.), and greenhouse (12x 22 and has beds built in) that will be included with the sale. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $260,000
