Listed by Andrea Eddy, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 270-1520. Wonderfully appointed ranch home with a plethora of upgrades on 3/4 acre with trees & Hills views, just 15 minutes from Rapid City! Inviting kitchen with a whole host of new white cabinets, plenty of countertop space, backsplash, new low-maintenance laminate floor, and dining room space. Enormous living room with refinished oak hardwood floor, new paint and impressive window display, plus an expansive main floor family room with cozy brick-encased wood-burning fireplace. Dreamy main floor master with new laminate floor & master bath highlighting a walk-in shower & handy laundry. 2 more roomy bedrooms & full bathroom round off the main floor. Unfinished basement offers opportunities for personalization & building equity. Beautiful covered front porch is sure to be your favorite summer relaxation spot!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural im…
- Updated
A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedl…
- Updated
Michael Brooks guided the Rapid City Stevens girls’ basketball team to a surprising second-place finish in the Class AA State Tournament last …
- Updated
There are now more active COVID-19 infections in Pennington County than at any time since the pandemic began. The previous high mark had been …
- Updated
The construction of the new Summit Arena at The Monument is still on pace to finish by Oct. 1, but getting people to work there isn't going as…
Christopher Cudmore no longer asks himself why he had to spend most of the last decade in prison, nor does he punish himself internally for de…
- Updated
The COVID-19 death of a Pennington County man in his 30s raised the county's death toll to 219 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,093.
- Updated
Active COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday despite 951 people being listed as recovered from the virus. There were 992 new infections rep…
When Susan, a teacher at a Rapid City Area Schools high school, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last October, she said she knew it …
- Updated
All four COVID-19 deaths the South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday were from the Black Hills. Two men and two women were included …